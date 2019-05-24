Centurion to host 'Boxing Day' Test between South Africa and England

South (CSA) on Friday announced the fixtures for the team's home international fixtures for the 2019/20 summer against England and As per the schedule, Centurion will host the match between South and England (Dec 26-Dec 30).

England will tour South first and they will play four Test matches, three ODIs, and three T20Is from mid-December to mid-February.

will arrive in mid-February to take part in three T20Is followed by three ODIs against

"This will be a huge summer both for our Proteas, who are currently ranked in the top three in all three formats, and for our fans who can look forward to action-packed and top-quality entertainment against two of the powerhouses of world cricket," sport24 quoted CSA as saying.

"The Test matches will take on particular significance as this will be our first home series in the ICC World Test Championship following our away series in in October. I am delighted also to announce that we will be working closely with SA Tourism around the Test host venues of Pretoria, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, and to ensure that this series creates a win-win situation both for and the South African economy. The two T20 International series takes on extra relevance as we start our preparation for the ICC World T20 to be played in in October and November next year," he added.

December 26-30 - 1st Test - vs England, SuperSport Park, Centurion

January 3-8 - 2nd Test - vs England, Newlands, Cape Town

January 16-20 - 3rd Test - South Africa vs England St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

January 24-28 - 4th Test - South Africa vs England, Wanderers, Johannesburg

February 4 - 1st ODI - South Africa vs England, Newlands, Cape Town

February 7 - 2nd ODI - South Africa vs England, Kingsmead, Durban

February 9 - 3rd ODI - South Africa vs England, Wanderers Stadium, February 12 - 1st T20I - South Africa vs England, Buffalo Park, East London

February 14 - 2nd T20I - South Africa vs England, Kingsmead, Durban

February 16 - 3rd T20I - South Africa vs England, SuperSport Park, Centurion

February 21 - 1st T20I - South Africa vs Australia, Wanderers, Johannesburg

February 23 - 2nd T20I - South Africa vs Australia, St. George's Park, Port Elizabeth

February 26 - 3rd T20I - South Africa vs Australia, Newlands, Cape Town

February 29 - 1st ODI - South Africa vs Australia, Boland Park, Paarl

March 4 - 2nd ODI - South Africa vs Australia Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

March 7 - 3rd ODI - South Africa vs Australia, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom



