Marcello Lippi named as China coach

Chinese Football Association (CFA) on Friday appointed Marcello Lippi as their coach for the second time as they prepare to qualify in the 2022 World Cup. The former Italy coach will be succeeding Fabio Cannavaro, who announced to step down from the position last month.
"The Italian football coach Marcello Lippi became the head coach of the Chinese national men's soccer team," Goal.com quoted CFA's statement.
"Since Lippi coached the national team, the team has shown a positive spirit and a tenacious fighting belief. We believe that in the days to come, under the leadership of Lippi and his coaching team, the members of the Chinese national men's soccer team will make a full impact in their World Cup competition dreams," the statement added.
Lippi has already coached the China team for more than two years before leaving the post in January. The former Juventus boss led the club to five Serie A titles and also claimed the 1995-96 Champions League during his time with the Italian club. Moreover, he led Italy to win the 2006 FIFA World Cup.
Lippi will take charge of the team next month when China will face Philippines and Tajikistan in friendlies.
