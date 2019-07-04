Chamoli municipality found a unique new way to fight plastic waste

Fighting plastic waste has become a huge challenge for the country but Chamoli Municipality has found a unique way to combat it. The organisation has made a plan to turn the old plastic into recyclable tiles.

"We have a project where we will be converting the plastic waste into tiles. Every day 6 to 7 tonnes of plastic waste is generated in the region. Earlier, we use to compact it and send it outside but now we will recycle it and utilise it. We will use these tiles on roads which comes under us throughout the city," said Anil Pant, Executive Officer, Chamoli Municipality.

At present, the municipality does not have any proper place for the disposal of garbage. But this project which will cost Rs 20 lakh will not only be helpful in converting the platic waste in a useful product but also will also be helpful in segregating the garbage.

