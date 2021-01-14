CM Nitish can't sleep without counting 100-150 corpses in Bihar: Tejashwi

-
ALSO READ
Nitish not a factor in Bihar polls, real fight between RJD, BJP: Tejashwi
It's raining jobs
Bihar polls: Grand Alliance announces seat-sharing, backs Tejashwi for CM
Vote out the corrupt, give youth a chance in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar polls: Lawlessness is nature of RJD, says BJP chief JP Nadda at rally
-
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday hit out at the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar over deteriorating law and order, sharing a news report of an RJD MLA's relative being attacked, saying that the Chief Minister cannot go to sleep without counting 100 to 150 corpses every day.
Yadav tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi), "No one is safe under the adulterated Bihar government. MLAs and their families are being massacred in public. The Chief Minister and his deputies cannot go to sleep until they count 100-150 corpses per day in Bihar".
He further asked, "Why is the Maharaja (king) of jungle raj silent?"
'RJD MLA's son-in-law fired at' read the headline of the news article the RJD Chief shared.
This comes two days after Yadav slammed the state government for the death of Rupesh Kumar Singh, a manager with IndiGo airlines who succumbed to his injuries after being shot at by unidentified bike-borne men in Patna's Punaichak area.
"Criminals are running the government in Bihar now," Yadav had tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU