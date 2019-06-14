Chandrayaan-2 Mission delayed due to policy differences under UPA 2: Ex-Isro chief

The mission was originally slated for launch 2012 but was delayed due to policy difference under UPA 2 government, former G told ANI on Wednesday.

"Though the delay is not a serious issue. was launched 10 years back and a follow-up mission was was originally planned to be launched in 2012. But due to policy differences under the UPA 2 government, it was delayed," he said on Friday.

"But under the NDA government, Modi Ji ( Narendra Modi) has given maximum thrust to such projects like space mission under the leadership of Dr. Sivan, the of Several designs have been made in the past few months. I would like to congratulate for getting ready such a complicated satellite," he added.

Nair led the orbiter mission in 2008. He was as the of ISRO then and the in the from 2003 to 2009. In October 2018, he joined the ruling

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)