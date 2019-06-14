JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Equities on downward slide amid global trade tensions

57 children die due to Encephalitis: Bihar Heath Minister
Business Standard

Chandrayaan-2 Mission delayed due to policy differences under UPA 2: Ex-Isro chief

ANI  |  Politics 

The Chandrayaan-2 mission was originally slated for launch 2012 but was delayed due to policy difference under UPA 2 government, former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair told ANI on Wednesday.

"Though the delay is not a serious issue. Chandrayaan-1 was launched 10 years back and a follow-up mission was Chandrayaan-2 was originally planned to be launched in 2012. But due to policy differences under the UPA 2 government, it was delayed," he said on Friday.

"But under the NDA government, Modi Ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) has given maximum thrust to such projects like space mission under the leadership of Dr. Sivan, the current Chairperson of ISRO. Several designs have been made in the past few months. I would like to congratulate ISRO for getting ready such a complicated satellite," he added.

Nair led the Chandrayaan-1 orbiter mission in 2008. He was as the Chairman of ISRO then and the Secretary in the Department of Space from 2003 to 2009. In October 2018, he joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 10:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU