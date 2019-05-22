US warns Syria over alleged chemical weapons usage

The has issued a warning to the Syrian government, saying was closely looking into allegations that Bashar al-Assad's troops have used in recent days.

"Unfortunately we continue to see signs that the Assad regime may be renewing its use of including an alleged chlorine attack in on the morning of May 19," quoted State Department as saying in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are still gathering information on this incident but we repeat our warning that if the Assad regime uses chemical weapons, the US and our allies will respond quickly and appropriately," she added.

had ordered retaliatory strikes against Syrian regime targets in 2017 and 2018 after reports of attacks by Assad's forces.

Earlier on Tuesday the Ministry of Defence accused Syrian rebels, including "specialists who have been trained in Raqqa city under the guidance of officers", of planning a "false flag" to frame the Syrian regime in

"The terrorists operating in the de-escalation zone have a significant amount of toxic substances, which the militants equip ammunition for the performances of so called use of chemical weapons against the civilian population by the government troops." the Russian statement said.

Responding to the Russian allegations, Ortagus said: "Russia's recent allegations against the White Helmets and others are part of a continuing disinformation campaign by the Assad regime and to create the false narrative that others are to blame for that the Assad regime itself is conducting.

" and the Assad regime have made these false allegations as a pretext in advance of the Assad regime's own barbaric The facts, however, are clear: the Assad regime itself has conducted almost all verified chemical weapons attacks -- a conclusion the UN has reached over and over again."

Thousands of anti-government forces remain in Idlib, Syria, where regime troops backed by Russian airstrikes have ramped up attacks in recent days, reported.

US officials have acknowledged that many of the remaining rebel groups in the area have links to extremist groups such as the local Al Qaeda affiliate, but officials are also wary of the humanitarian fallout that will result from large-scale regime attacks, given the large presence of civilians.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)