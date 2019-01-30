Chhattisgarh: 3 killed, 1 injured after vehicle falls into gorge in Raipur

-
Three men were killed while one sustained injury in a road accident in Raipur's Atal Nagar area on Wednesday. The mishap occurred after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge.
The police said the driver failed to notice that there was no road ahead only after reaching the edge of the trench. Though the driver quickly tried to turn the car right side, but he lost control and the car fell into the gorge.
The deceased have been identified as Manaal Kosraye, Ravi Tiwari and Umer Alam. The fourth person, Saurabh Sahu managed to escape the death and is admitted to a hospital. He is said to be in a critical condition.
All the four men were working together in a hotel situated in New Raipur area.
The investigation into the matter is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
