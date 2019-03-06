Chilly winds blow over Delhi-NCR

After several days of cloudy weather, the capital on Wednesday had clear skies but chilly winds blew over and its adjoining areas with no rainfall.

Shallow fog is expected for Thursday and there is a possibility of development of lightning the day after, the MeT department said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Tuesday at Safdarjung observatory was recorded at 22 degree Celsius, a departure of minus four degrees from normal for this time of the year and on Wednesday the minimum temperature was recorded at 11 degree Celsius, minus two degrees departure from normal, according to

The humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 97 per cent.

"Since the last 48 hours, and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, and have been observing dry with mainly clear sky conditions. Cold winds from northwest direction are also persisting over the region. This is expected to prevail in Delhi- for next three to four days," Skymet, a private forecasting agency said.

Due to the local incursion of smoke, the pollution levels over Delhi and the Capital Region have increased and currently, the AQI over most parts of the region is under 'moderate category', SAFAR said

"Pollution levels are expected to increase further over few parts of the capital region," it said.

