CISF chief briefs Home Minister Amit Shah

ANI  |  General News 

CISF Director General Rajesh Ranjan on Monday called on Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him about the functioning of the central force.

Ranjan also met Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai at North Block here, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) statement said.

The CISF provides security cover to major infrastructure installations in the country including nuclear installations, space establishments, airports, seaports, power plants, sensitive government buildings and heritage monuments.

First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 19:23 IST

