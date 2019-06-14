CM agreed to give one post in Maharashtra cabinet and 10 seats in state for upcoming polls: Ramdas Athawale

Union Miniarwe on Friday said Chief Minister has reacted positively to his demands for one ministerial berth in the upcoming cabinet expansion and 10 seats for his party RPI in the Assembly polls later this year.

"I met the CM and demanded that at least one ministerial berth be given to (RPI) in the upcoming cabinet expansion, I also demanded 10 assembly seats for RPI to contest in polls. The CM was positive to both of my demands," he said talking to reporters after the meeting.

Athawale is the of RPI which is a part of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in

He represents the state of Maharashtra in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Parliament.

Athawale also requested for a memorial to be made at the site where Dr spent many years of his life and to increase the height of the icon's statue to 350 meters.

"I requested to make a memorial at 'Rajgruh' where spent several years. Currently, Baba Saheb Ambedkar's grandsons live there with their families, I have also demanded their respectable rehabilitation."

"I also demanded to increase the height of Ambedkar's statue to 350 meters excluding the height of the foundation of the statue, and the CM agreed to it too," Athawale said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)