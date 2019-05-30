Cognitive behavior therapy can help to treat menopause symptoms

According to recent findings, cognitive behaviour can help in treating multiple symptoms.

Although hormone (HT) is the most commonly recommended treatment for symptoms, research is ongoing for alternatives, especially nonpharmacologic options.

Cognitive behaviour has previously been proposed as a low-risk treatment for hot flashes, but a new study suggests it may also effectively manage other symptoms.

Results are published in the journal of The (NAMS).

When it comes to the such as hot flashes, depression, sleep disturbances, and sexual function, women today have more options than ever before.

Because of its proven effectiveness, HT still leads a long list of available treatment options. However, controversies regarding the adverse effects of HT have prompted some women to seek other options.

Alternative treatments such as antidepressants have proven effective in treating menopause-related depression and, to a lesser extent, hot flashes. But these options can also have adverse effects.

Cognitive is a type of that teaches patients how to modify dysfunctional emotions, behaviours, and thoughts and to develop personal coping strategies. It has proven effective in multiple studies in the treatment of various mental difficulties such as depression and anxiety. Previous studies relative to menopause symptoms, however, have focused only on its ability to manage hot flashes.

This new study is the first of its kind to address a broad range of common physical and psychological menopause symptoms.

The study demonstrated that cognitive significantly improved hot flashes, depression, sleep disturbances, and sexual concerns, although little improvement was seen in anxiety.

Moreover, the improvements were maintained for at least 3 months post-treatment. Although a small study, it lays the foundation for future research focused on how various psychological treatments may help the millions of women who suffer from menopause symptoms.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)