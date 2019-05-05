Complaint filed against Yechury over anti-Hinduism remark

A complaint has been filed by Hindu Sangathan K at station here against CPM Yechury for his statement that epics 'Ramayana' and 'Mahabharata' are full of instances of violence and battles.

"Two days ago, Yechury in a press event at said that Ramayana and are filled with specimens of Hindu violence. The Hindu Sanghatan condemn his statement. Bringing Hinduism into politics is not right. We first request Yechury to read Ramayana and Mahabharata, as these epics taught us how to fight against evil," Sagar told ANI.

"Sitaram Yechury should know the difference between violence and fighting against evil. His statements have hurt the sentiments of Hindus. We have filed a complaint against Sitaram Yechury at station and demanded that he should be booked under section 295-A, 153-A and 504 IPC," he added.

The police said that a complaint has been received from Sagar and the matter has been taken up.

On Saturday, Yoga Guru Ramdev, along with other seers, had filed a complaint with SSP, Haridwar, against Yechury.

"We have filed a complaint against Yechury, who has insulted our ancestors. It is an offence. He should be put behind the bars. We have demanded a strict investigation into the matter," Ramdev had said.

On Thursday, Yechury attacked BJP for fragmenting society for votes through its divisive policies, branding religious epics 'Ramayana' and 'Mahabharata' as specimens of Hindu violence.

"Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur said that Hindus don't believe in violence. Many kings and principalities have fought battles in the country. Even 'Ramayana' and 'Mahabharata' are also filled with instances of violence," he had said.

"Being a 'Pracharak,' you narrate the epics but still claim Hindus can't be violent? What is the logic behind saying there is a religion which engages in violence and we Hindus don't," he had said.

Since then, several leaders have criticised Yechury for making the remark, with the saying that the CPM should drop his name 'Sitaram.

