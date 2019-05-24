Congratulations PM Modi on great victory: Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump, the to the US President, on Friday congratulated on his resounding electoral victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"Congratulations @narendramodi on a great victory! Exciting times ahead for the wonderful people of India!" the American tweeted.

This comes after US extended wishes to PM Modi, outlining that "great things are in store for the US- partnership."

"Congratulations to @NarendraModi and his on their BIG election victory! Great things are in store for the US- partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!" he had tweeted.

Wishes have been pouring in for the ever since it became clear that the party along with its allies had secured a thumping majority in the latest Indian

Apart from the US President, several other American politicians have congratulated PM Modi on his win. "Congrats to an American ally & friend PM @narendramodi, on his party's win in India's This was a strong display of the Indian people's commitment to democracy! We look forward to continuing to work with for a freer, safer, & more prosperous region," tweeted US Vice

The US labeled the Indian elections as "an inspiration around the "

"Congratulations to @narendramodi and the NDA for their victory in India's election, and to the Indian people for casting their votes in such historic numbers. As the world's largest exercise in democracy, #India's election is an inspiration around the world," he said.

Congratulating PM Modi, US slammed "dynastic candidates" in his statement. "One lesson from Modi's win is that dynastic, establishment candidates are weak. Democrats need to make sure that our candidate against Trump can connect with people's frustration and offer a positive vision for change," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)