Congratulations PM Modi on great victory: Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump, the Advisor to the US President, on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his resounding electoral victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
"Congratulations @narendramodi on a great victory! Exciting times ahead for the wonderful people of India!" the American politician and businesswoman tweeted.
This comes after US President Donald Trump extended wishes to PM Modi, outlining that "great things are in store for the US-India partnership."
"Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory! Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!" he had tweeted.
Wishes have been pouring in for the BJP leader ever since it became clear that the party along with its allies had secured a thumping majority in the latest Indian General Elections.
Apart from the US President, several other American politicians have congratulated PM Modi on his win. "Congrats to an American ally & friend PM @narendramodi, on his party's win in India's parliamentary election. This was a strong display of the Indian people's commitment to democracy! We look forward to continuing to work with India for a freer, safer, & more prosperous region," tweeted US Vice President Mike Pence.
The US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo labeled the Indian elections as "an inspiration around the world."
"Congratulations to @narendramodi and the NDA for their victory in India's election, and to the Indian people for casting their votes in such historic numbers. As the world's largest exercise in democracy, #India's election is an inspiration around the world," he said.
Congratulating PM Modi, US Representative Ro Khanna slammed "dynastic candidates" in his statement. "One lesson from Modi's win is that dynastic, establishment candidates are weak. Democrats need to make sure that our candidate against Trump can connect with people's frustration and offer a positive vision for change," he said.
