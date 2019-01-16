Congress capable of fighting Lok Sabha elections in UP on its own: Ghulam Nabi Azad

-
Congress on Wednesday said that it is capable of fighting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh on its own.
Congress leader and in-charge of party's Uttar Pradesh Affair Ghulam Nabi said, "Congress party is capable of contesting the Lok Sabha elections on its own. People love the Congress party and want that it should contest the election on its own and form the government."
He said that Congress is the 133 years old party that has worked for the upliftment of poor, youth, farmers, women and every section of the society.
"We have support of every section of the society. The Congress party has worked for farmers, youth, development of women and for every section and class of society," he said.
Ignored by SP and BSP, the Congress on Sunday announced to contest all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh on its own in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and aim to emerge as the largest party like in 2019 General Elections.
