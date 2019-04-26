AP: 4 injured in car accident

-
4 people were seriously injured when the car they were travelling in turned turtle in Thotlavalluru village of Krishna district on Friday.
The car was reportedly moving at a very high speed.
All the 4 injured were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The condition of two of the injured is said to be critical.
Further information is awaited.
