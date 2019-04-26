JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

J-K Governor bats for holding state assembly elections in November
Business Standard

AP: 4 injured in car accident

ANI  |  General News 

4 people were seriously injured when the car they were travelling in turned turtle in Thotlavalluru village of Krishna district on Friday.

The car was reportedly moving at a very high speed.

All the 4 injured were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The condition of two of the injured is said to be critical.

Further information is awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 18:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU