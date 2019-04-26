AP: Railway accident averted as keyman identifies faulty line in time

A railway accident was averted in Bhairavapatnam village of Pradesh owing to the alertness of a keyman on duty on Friday.

The keyman identified the broken railway line just before was about to pass. He was checking the track and when he identified the fault, he stopped the train approaching.

Temporary repairs were made on the track after which the train was allowed to pass.

The temporary glitch resulted in Puri-Tirupati express, Narasapur express and Nagarsol express being delayed by more than half an hour.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)