PM Modi has bank balance of Rs 4,143, FD of over Rs 1.27 crore

has a of Rs 4,143 and (FD) of Rs 1,27,81,574, as per details mentioned by him in his affidavit submitted to the (RO) here on Friday.

doesn't own any motor vehicle and hasn't taken any loans as of now. The PM's investment in the Savings Certificates stands at Rs 7,61,466 while his stands at Rs 1,90, 347.

The valuation of gold - four gold rings -- in possession with stands at Rs 1,13,800. He does not own any agriculture or non-agricultural land. He does not possess any commercial property as well.

The PM owns one residential property in Gandhinagar, the current value of which stands at Rs 1,10,00,000. He has no dues left with any government department. His sources of income are from salary and the interest from banks.

has mentioned Jashodaben as his spouse's name. His highest qualification is mentioned as Master of Arts from in Ahmedabad, which he completed in the year 1983.

Prime Minister is seeking re-election from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, which goes to polls on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

