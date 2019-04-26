PM Modi has bank balance of Rs 4,143, FD of over Rs 1.27 crore

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a bank balance of Rs 4,143 and fixed deposit (FD) of Rs 1,27,81,574, as per details mentioned by him in his affidavit submitted to the Returning Officer (RO) here on Friday.
The Prime Minister doesn't own any motor vehicle and hasn't taken any loans as of now. The PM's investment in the National Savings Certificates stands at Rs 7,61,466 while his life insurance policy investment stands at Rs 1,90, 347.
The valuation of gold - four gold rings -- in possession with Prime Minister Modi stands at Rs 1,13,800. He does not own any agriculture or non-agricultural land. He does not possess any commercial property as well.
The PM owns one residential property in Gandhinagar, the current value of which stands at Rs 1,10,00,000. He has no dues left with any government department. His sources of income are from salary and the interest from banks.
The Prime Minister has mentioned Jashodaben as his spouse's name. His highest qualification is mentioned as Master of Arts from Gujarat University in Ahmedabad, which he completed in the year 1983.
Prime Minister Modi is seeking re-election from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, which goes to polls on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
