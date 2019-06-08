BJP fumes over Mamata for not attending NITI Aayog's meeting, says her behaviour is against Bengal's development

Hitting out at for deciding not to attend NITI Aayog's meeting, on Saturday said that she does not believe in constitutional institutions and her behaviour has become a hurdle in the development of the state.

"Mamata ji's behaviour and language is not helping get respect in any way. Bengal is full of literate people and it is a cultural state but its chief minister's behaviour is very objectionable. This is the reason she has become a hurdle in the development of the state," he told ANI.

"She does not listen to anyone whether it is the Supreme Court, or the central forces. She does not believe in the Indian Constitution. Bengal is ruled by Mamata's constitution," he said.

Banerjee wrote a letter to stating that has no financial powers to support the state-run schemes and it is fruitless for her to attend the meeting.

On June 15, the first meeting of the will take place after Modi returned to power. The is the apex body of the Aayog and includes all Chief Ministers, Governors of Union Territories, several Union Ministers and senior government officials as members.

Mukul Roy, who was earlier with TMC, also attacked Banerjee and said if a is not attending the NITI Aayog's meet is against the federal structure.

"She does not have faith in democracy. She does not believe in the Niti Aayog, the and the Prime Minister," Roy told ANI.

"This is against the federal structure," he said.

Taking a swipe at Mamata for hiring for the Assembly polls in West Bengal, Roy said, "This is her style but her brand is over. That is why they have brought Now he will decide which saree he will wear, what will be her hairstyle and what will she speak and eat."

witnessed an election that was marred by violence in which BJP made deep inroads into the territory by winning 18 seats in and restricting the TMC to only 22 seats against 34 it had won in the previous

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)