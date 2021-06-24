Consumer businesses raise RIL's consolidated revenue to Rs 5.4 trn in FY21

-
ALSO READ
Anil Ambani-led group's market cap rises 1,000% to nearly Rs 8,000 cr
Reliance Retail to grow 3x in next 3-5 years, create a million jobs: Ambani
Mukesh Ambani sends oxygen from refineries to aid India's Covid-19 fight
Shares of Reliance Industries plunge 6% on disclosure concerns
Reliance Capital's total outstanding debt rises to Rs 20,380 crore
-
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday the conglomerate's consolidated revenue totalled Rs 5.4 lakh crore in 2020-21 (FY21) with a sharp increase from consumer businesses.
The consolidated EBITDA was nearly Rs 98,000 crore and almost half of it was contributed by consumer businesses. Net profit for the year was Rs 53,739 crore, higher by 34.8 per cent compared to the previous year.
"As India's largest business enterprise, Reliance's contribution to the Indian economy continues to remain unmatched. At Rs 1.45 lakh crore, we continue to be India's largest exporter accounting for 6.8 per cent of India's total merchandise exports across 107 countries," said Ambani while addressing the company's 44th annual general meeting held virtually.
Even in a challenging environment, Reliance added nearly 75,000 new jobs in the past year. "We are committed to creating and enabling large-scale employment opportunities which is one of India's most urgent national tasks," he said.
Reliance continues to be India's highest payer of customs and excise duty in the private sector with payments of Rs 21,044 crore. It is among the highest payers of GST and VAT at Rs 85,306 crore.
It is also among the highest payers of income tax in private sector, paying Rs 3,213 crore.
In FY 2021, Reliance carried out the largest ever capital raise by any company globally in a year, notwithstanding the Covid challenges. The capital raises exceeded Rs 3.24 lakh crore through equity in Jio Platforms and Retail, rights issue and asset monetisation.
The investors included some of the best and marquee names across the world across sovereign wealth funds and private equity.
"This capital raise is a strong vote of confidence by global investors in India's growth potential. It reflects their faith in the ability of company's management to execute ambitious projects and long-term value creation plans," said Ambani.
Reliance retail shareholders have made 4x returns in just one year on their rights shares.
"All of these helped Reliance achieve a net debt-free balance sheet much ahead of March 2021, a promise I had made two years ago," said Ambani.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU