Special vaccination drive for accredited journalists in Telangana

The Telangana Government will undertake a special COVID-19 vaccination drive for all accredited journalists on May 28 and 29 across the state.
An official release quoting Arvind Kumar, Commissioner, Information and Public Relations Department, said journalists are required to visit the designated vaccination centres along with Aadhaar card and accreditation card issued by the Department.
Arvind Kumar said that around twenty thousand journalists are accredited with the Department of Information and Public Relations in the State of which around 3,700 are state level journalists.
The list of designated vaccination centres in the districts are available with respective District Public Relations officers. "For the state level journalists, five vaccination centres namely Press Club Somajiguda, Press Club Basheerbagh, MCRHRD Institute Jubilee Hills, Unani Hospital Charminar and Area Hospital Vanasthalipuram have been designated for giving vaccination," he said.
He has requested the journalists fraternity to make use of the facility and get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19.
