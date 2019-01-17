CPI says Kanhaiya Kumar will contest polls despite chargesheet

(CPI) on Thursday rejected the rumors about (RJD) not supporting former JNU students' Kanhaiya Kumar's candidature from seat.

As per CPI, the party is in touch with RJD supremo LaluYadav and will soon be meeting him in where both the parties are expected to discuss the current political situation of and seat sharing arrangements.

According to sources, the Left parties are bargaining hard with RJD to finalise three seats for them which include CPI's from and CPI-M's (Communist Party of India-Marxist) from Ujiarpur as a Mahagathabandhan candidate. is a four time MLA from Bibhutipur assembly seat.

The on Monday had filed chargesheet in a against and others alleging he was leading a procession and supporting seditious slogans that were raised in (JNU) campus on February 9, 2016.

Following this development, sources said, the RJD was now in two minds about pitting Kanhaiya as a Mahagathbandhan candidate from seat and feel that controversy may impact their chances of winning this seat.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)