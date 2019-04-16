Case filed against Sidhu for vote split warning to Muslim voters; BJP approaches EC

-
After Congress leader, Navjot Singh Sidhu in Bihar on Tuesday warned Muslims not to split their votes and instead defeat BJP by voting against it unitedly, a case was filed against him for violating the model code of conduct for elections. Meanwhile, BJP has approached the Election Commission against the cricketer turned politician.
Alleging that Asaduddin Owaisi's party AIMIM was fielded to divide votes of the Muslim community the the Punjab minister appealed to Muslims to remain united to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha election.
A case has been filed against Sidhu in Baroohi police station.
Sidhu had said in a public meeting here," "I am here to warn my Muslim brothers. They (BJP) are dividing you. By bringing people like (Asaduddin) Owaisi in here, by making a new party stand for elections, they want to divide your vote for winning. If you people unite and vote unitedly then everything will overturn and Modi will be finished."
Hyderabad MP and leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi hit back at Sidhu stating that Congress were no better than the BJP and had always resorted to fear-mongering to get Muslim votes across the country.
"Who were you (Sidhu) uniting while you were all those years in BJP? Congress is still campaigning on the rotten program of "BJP ka darr". The fear is gone, we want justice now. Their leadership is so spineless that they couldn't get Sidhu to pause for Azaan(prayer call), what can we expect from them," said Owaisi.
AIMIM has fielded one candidate from Kishanganj, Bihar.
Owaisi also said that though his party was new the Seemanchal's backwardness is old. "We will get rid of it" he said adding his party was contesting in Bihar to solve the age-old problems which hound the Seemanchal region, promising to work for people from all religious and caste backgrounds.
Meanwhile, the BJP said it has approached the Election Commission against Sidhu.
"We met Election Commission and made them aware of Navjot Singh Sidhu's statement made at a rally in Katihar, earlier today," Bihar BJP Vice President Devesh Kumar said. "They said they have seen the footage and have assured us that necessary action will be taken," he said.
At a press conference in New Delhi Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also called out the cricketer-turned-politician for his polarising comments.
"Dividing people on communal and caste lines is part of DNA of Congress Party. The way Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu today has made an appeal to minority voters in Katihar shows that," Prasad said.
Lok Sabha elections in Bihar are being held in all seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
