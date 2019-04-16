View me as your brother: Rahul Gandhi to CPM in Kerala

on Tuesday said that members of and all other political parties should view him as their brother, who will represent what is in their heart.

"View me as your brother, who will represent what is in your heart. It is with utmost humility that I say this and I say this not only to the members of party but all people and members of all political parties including and others," Rahul said while addressing a public rally here.

The said that he chooses to contest the Lok Sabha election from because it is the land of "different ideas" which needs to be represented. He said that he does not commit to learning the language of except a few words.

"When I first came to Kerala and signed my nomination paper, I made very clear that I am here to fight BJP and send a clear message that is not just one idea but many ideas and South needs to be represented," said

"I choose Kerala because it is the land of different faiths land of different ideas because you know how to love each other and how to love different faiths. I choose Kerala because you respect other people ideas. The Congress party believes in allowing all people to express their belief, faith and sentiments," said

"We want an where people can express what is inside their heart as long as that expression is peaceful and non-violent," he said.

Earlier on April 4, after filing his nomination papers for the Wayanad parliamentary constituency, Congress Rahul Gandhi vowed not to utter a word against the ruling CPI-M during his electioneering and said he was in the state to send a "message of unity".

Rahul is contesting from Wayanad seat in Kerala, along with his traditional in to further strengthen the unity of However, the move had upset the Left in Kerala, saying it was against the Congress' commitment to defeat the BJP and vowed to defeat the grand old party in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Kerala, which has 20 Lok Sabha seats at stake, will go to polls on April 23. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

