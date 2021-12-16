Imran Khan warns against Afghanistan's isolation by international community

-
ALSO READ
Peace in Pakistan, Afghanistan interlinked: Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa
US sees Pakistan useful only for clearing mess in Afghanistan: Imran Khan
Ramiz Raja formally elected chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board
Peaceful, stable Afghanistan crucial for Pak and the region: FM Qureshi
Afghanistan: Blinken talks to Qureshi, Pak calls for 'inclusive' settlement
-
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned the international community against isolating Afghanistan, saying doing so would be disadvantageous for the world.
The prime minister made the comments as he chaired the second meeting of the Apex Committee on Afghanistan.
During the meeting, he urged the international community to support the vulnerable people of Afghanistan, vowing that Pakistan would support the Afghan people in every possible way to avert a humanitarian crisis, Geo News reported citing a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.
The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, Planning Minister Asad Umer, Advisor on Finance Shaukat Tarin, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf, and senior civil and military officers.
This comes as the Taliban is trying to gain global recognition as Afghanistan facing the worst humanitarian crisis
The prime minister urged the international community to support the vulnerable people of Afghanistan, vowing that Pakistan would support the Afghan people in every possible way to avert a humanitarian crisis, the statement said.
According to the statement, the premier highlighted that Pakistan has already committed to immediate relief of in-kind humanitarian assistance worth Rs5 billion, which comprises food commodities including 50,000 metric tons of wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters, and other supplies.
He also said that humanitarian organisations wishing to work from Pakistan to support efforts in Afghanistan should be facilitated and that Islamabad had already committed to being the air and land bridge for humanitarian support to Kabul.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU