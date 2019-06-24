CWC'19: Arjun Tendulkar helps England prepare against Aussies

Sachin Tendulkar's son on Monday helped England prepare for their clash against arch-rivals Australia, scheduled for June 25 at the

In a Tweet, ESPNcricinfo shared a video of the left-arm seamer bowling to England batsmen.

represented at the under-19 level against last year. The left-arm seamer is currently playing for the MCC young cricketers.

England sit at the fourth place in standings with eight points from six matches. With the team's shocking loss at the hands of Sri Lanka, England find itself in a spot of bother as they need to win two of the three remaining matches to ensure their place in the semi-finals contention.

England have not beaten Australia, and in for the past 27 years.

