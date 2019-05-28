CWC'19: Sheldon Cottrell targets NZ warm-up to be in top shape

fast bowler is taking the final warm-up match against seriously to be in top shape for the ICC Men's

The side will take on the Kiwis, later today at 3:00 pm (IST). West Indies' first warm-up fixture against was abandoned due to rain, while defeated by six wickets in its opening practice match.

"The game against New Zealand, I am taking it very seriously. It is the final warm-up before the big tournament, so I know what I want to do and what is required to be in top shape for the World Cup," ICC quoted Cottrell, as saying.

won on two occasions under the leadership of - the first edition in 1975 when they beat and again in 1979 when they defeated England.

Cottrell said he is still learning the game from established players like Chris Gayle, Kemar Roach, and Jason Holder, to perform at his best level in the 50-over tournament.

"We are still students of the game, still learning. So any information I can get from those experienced guys - most of whom play around the world - I will grasp it," he said.

"I am 90 per cent happy (with my bowling). I am very hard on myself when it comes to my There is always room for improvement - I am at 90 per cent and hoping that I can get to a hundred," Cottrell added.

England and are set to host the much-awaited from May 30 to July 14. will open its campaign against on May 31 at Trent Bridge,

