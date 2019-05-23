Amber Heard advocating for the 'SHIELD' act

American is fighting a very serious issue. Heard is putting in efforts to make the distribution of sexually explicit content of individuals without their consent, a federal crime.

TMZ reported that Heard was advocating for the 'SHIELD act' on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. The bill emphasizes on making the sharing of obscene content without a person's consent, a crime punishable up to five years in prison.

This comes in the wake of a similar experience that the faced in 2014 when hackers posted topless pictures of Heard online. The 'Justice League' is voicing concerns after facing the adversity.

Last month, Heard opened about the years she spent with ex-husband Johnny Depp, referring him as 'the monster'.

Depp also filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against her ex-wife and submitted a statement that Heard 'painted on bruises' and caused 'serious bodily injury', in support of his suit.

