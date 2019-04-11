Puttaparthi: TDP leader Palle Raghunatha Reddy collapses, rushed to hospital

A day before the state is set to go to polls, was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed here.

Reddy, who is TDP's candidate from Puttaparthi assembly constituency, had visited a burial ground here to pay tributes to his late wife, where he collapsed on Wednesday.

The TDP leader's kin and followers immediately took him to a nearby hospital. His condition is said to be stable and is under observation.

Further details are awaited.

Elections to the 175-member are scheduled to be held on April 11 simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

