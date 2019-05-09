Andhra tribal welfare minister Kidari Sravan resigns from post

of Andhra Pradesh, resigned from his ministerial post on Thursday.

He was given the charge of the ministry on November 11, 2018, after the sudden demise of his father KS Rao.

Constitutional requirement mandated him to become a member of any legislative house within six months of taking charge; however, he failed to do so.

He contested in the recently concluded assembly elections from Araku constituency, results of which will be announced on May 23. His father represented the Araku assembly constituency and was killed by Maoists on September 23, 2018.

Prior to resigning today, Sravan also held discussions with

Meanwhile, Sravan denied to comment on yesterday's encounter in Odisha, in which one of the accused involved in his father's murder was killed.

