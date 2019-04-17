Rahul performs rituals for late family members, Pulwama attack victims at Kerala temple

offered prayers and performed rituals for his late family members as well as victims of the Pulwama terror attack at here on Wednesday.

Rahul, who is contesting the ensuing polls from Wayanad parliamentary constituency, was accompanied by KC Venugopal, among others.

"Last time also Rahul had wished to come here but because of security restrictions, he could not do it. Here is the place where the ashes of (Rahul's father) were immersed, in the Papanasini river," told media here.

"As per the priest's directions, he has performed all rituals for his grandmother (Indira Gandhi), father, forefathers, and victims of Pulwama attack," he added.

The is scheduled to address rallies in Kerala's Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram later in the day.

The Gandhi scion had filed his nomination from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat on April 4. He was accompanied by his

The had requested Gandhi to contest from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, which fell vacant following the death of Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working M I Shanavas last year.

Apart from Wayanad, Gandhi is contesting from the in Uttar Pradesh, where he will face BJP's Smriti Irani.

Congress is contesting on 16 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in leaving four seats for its allies - two for Indian Union (IUML) and one each for Congress (Mani) and (RSP).

Polling in Kerala will be held in a single phase on April 23. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

