Delhi: 1 arrested in connection with murder of 11-year-old boy

Police on Sunday arrested a person in Khas area of the capital for allegedly murdering an 11-year-old boy who was missing since May 14.

of Police (DCP) North-East said, "The dead body of the boy was recovered from under a flyover yesterday evening."

"The accused whose name is Danish was angry with the deceased's family over some issues. To teach them a lesson, he took the boy and killed him by strangulating him," the DCP added.

The DCP further said, "While analysing CCTV footages, police got the lead and interrogated the accused, who later confessed to his crime. Whether the boy was sodomised or not will be clear by postmortem report only.

