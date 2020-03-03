JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Can't wait to chat with Ponting during IPL 2020: Alex Carey
Business Standard

In a first meeting after Delhi election, Kejriwal to call on Modi today

The meeting will take place at the Prime Minister's Office in Parliament premises at 11 am

ANI  |  General News 

kejriwal
kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This will be the first meeting between two leaders after Kejriwal took charge for the third term as Delhi CM and the violence, which raged several areas of North-East district last week.

The meeting will take place at the Prime Minister's Office in Parliament premises at 11 am.

At least 47 people have died and around 200 sustained injuries in the violence in North-East Delhi.
First Published: Tue, March 03 2020. 08:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU