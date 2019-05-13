Delhi court admits defamation case against Manoj Tiwari, Harish Khurana

-
A Delhi court on Monday admitted a criminal defamation case against BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari and Harish Khurana for allegedly making defamatory statements against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after he was slapped by a man on May 4.
The case in this regard was filed by President of Aam Admi Party Jhuggi Jhopdi (JJ) cell Sushil Chauhan.
"Both the BJP party leaders showed a photo of the attacker in the press conference and Twitter and claimed that he was an AAP member," Chauhan said in his petition, calling the allegations levelled by the BJP leaders, baseless.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal has directed the petitioner to bring evidence, CD or pen drive and documents proofs to ascertain his claims, in the next hearing.
The matter is slated to be heard on May 30.
On May 4, Kejriwal was slapped by a man, who was later identified as Suresh, in West Delhi while campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.
The CM had stepped on to an open jeep and was shaking hands with supporters and waving at the gathering when Suresh wearing a maroon shirt climbed on to the vehicle and landed a slap on his face. AAP supporters immediately pulled him down and thrashed him.
