Delhi court admits defamation case against Manoj Tiwari, Harish Khurana

A court on Monday admitted a criminal case against BJP leaders Manoj and for allegedly making defamatory statements against Chief Minister after he was slapped by a man on May 4.

The case in this regard was filed by of Aam Admi Party Jhuggi Jhopdi (JJ) cell Sushil Chauhan.

"Both the leaders showed a photo of the attacker in the press conference and and claimed that he was an member," Chauhan said in his petition, calling the allegations levelled by the BJP leaders, baseless.

(ACMM) has directed the petitioner to bring evidence, CD or pen drive and documents proofs to ascertain his claims, in the next hearing.

The matter is slated to be heard on May 30.

On May 4, Kejriwal was slapped by a man, who was later identified as Suresh, in West while campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.

The CM had stepped on to an open jeep and was shaking hands with supporters and waving at the gathering when Suresh wearing a maroon shirt climbed on to the vehicle and landed a slap on his face. supporters immediately pulled him down and thrashed him.

