Delhi: Decapitated body of woman found in a box in Jahangirpuri

A decapitated body of a woman was found inside a box in Jahangirpuri area in the capital.

The body is yet to be identified by the police.

The incident come to the fore after Rajeshwar, a in a factory, noticed the foul smell from a box which was affixed atop a cycle.

"Foul smell was emanating from a box so I went to check. I told my senior officers about it. After the police came, they checked the box and recovered a headless body," told ANI.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

