Delhi: Exchange of fire between police, robber near Khajuri flyover

An exchange of fire took place between a team of Police Special Cell and a notorious robber near Gali underpass near flyover here on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Rohtash who hails from North East Delhi's Karwal Nagar, is said to have involved in various robbery cases.

During the encounter, the bullet fired by the accused hit the bulletproof jacket worn by a A case has been registered at the Police Special Cell in Lodhi Colony, informed the police.

Further investigation on the matter is underway.

