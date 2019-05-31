Delhi HC issues notice to Centre over plea on Uniform Civil Code

The on Friday sought a response from the Centre over a plea seeking direction to the Union of to frame a Uniform Civil Code to promote fraternity, unity and integration.

A bench presided by issued a notice to the Union of and sought its response over a plea filed by The after issuing the notice slated the matter for hearing on July 8.

The petition sought direction and instruction to government to secure citizens, justice (social, economic, and political), liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship, equality of status and to promote among them all fraternity, assuring the dignity of the individual and unity and integrity of the nation.

The plea sought the framing of this Code in the spirit of Articles 14, 15 and 44 of the Constitution of It also sought setting up of a to make a Uniform Civil Code.

The petitioner claimed that he submitted a representation to the central government on August 28, 2017, and the on April 4, 2018. There is no further requirement to move concerned authority for relief sought in this writ petition again.

The object of Article 44 is to introduce a Uniform Civil Code, which is essential to promote fraternity unity and integration. It proceeds on the assumption that there is no connection between religion and personal laws in a civilised society.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)