Delhi man stabs mother for not giving money to buy liquor

In a gruesome incident, a man in an inebriated state allegedly stabbed his mother to death here in Model Town last night, police said on Sunday.
The accused, who surrendered before the police, alleged that he killed his mother in anger after she refused to give him money to purchase liquor.
"A man came to us in the morning and alleged that he killed his mother after she denied him a certain amount to purchase liquor. We have taken him into custody for interrogation," police said.
The mother and son have been identified as Asha Devi and Deepak, respectively.
Devi used to work as a maid at various houses.
An FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway.
