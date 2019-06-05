Delhi Metro becomes India's first project to receive power from waste-to-energy plant

Continuing its efforts to establish an environment-friendly network, the Metro has become the first ever project in the country to receive power generated from a plant.

The Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it has started receiving 2 MW power from a 12 MW capacity plant set up in Ghazipur.

" is receiving the power since the beginning of this month from this facility which is being utilised at the Vinod Nagar Receiving Sub-station (RSS) for meeting the operational requirements of Pink Line of Metro," said a press statement issued on Tuesday.

" will take approximately 17.5 million units per annum from this plant. However, the will depend upon the actual generation of the plant," it said.

The plant set up by (EDWPCL) is based on a Public Partnership (PPP) involving the and (EDMC), besides the EDWPCL.

"The state of the art facility is set up to process above 1,500 tonnes per day (TPD) of waste and generate 12 MW of green power. The plant is India's first Euro norms compliant waste-to-energy facility," the said.

The plant will mitigate over 8 million tons of (GHG) over the life of the project, thus combating global warming.

The has been working continuously towards the conservation of the since the inception of the organisation. It is the first ever rail based organisation in the world to claim carbon credits.

The DMRC has also commissioned a facility at Rohini on PPP model with Environmental Infrastructure & Services Ltd (IEISL) for recycling of Construction and Demolition (C & D) waste with a capacity of 150 tons per day.

Currently, DMRC is producing 28 MW of solar power from the various rooftop solar power plants, which have been set up in its stations, depots and residential premises.

The has also started to receive solar power from the off-site solar power plant at Rewa in

In construction also, DMRC plants 10 trees for each tree that is cut. Close to 4 lakh vehicles are being removed from the streets because of the Delhi Metro.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)