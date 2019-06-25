Delhi-NCR likely to receive moderate rains: IMD

and its adjoining region are likely to receive moderate rain today, predicted (IMD).

The minimum and maximum temperatures of the capital will hover around 26 degree Celsius and 34 degree Celsius with generally cloudy sky.

Apart from Delhi, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh, stated the forecasting agency in its All Warning Bulletin.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan and and Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra, region, West Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Andaman and Nicobar islands," the organisation added.

Rough sea conditions are likely to prevail over southwest and west central The IMD has adviced fishermen not to venture into these areas.

