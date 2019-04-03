Leopard spotted in Alwar, rescue operation underway

A leopard was spotted on Wednesday entering a club near the Jyotirao circle in

Officials from the Forest Department reached the spot to carry out the rescue operation.

Alok Pathak, said: "The information about the leopard was received around 6 am. We saw the CCTV footage. The search and rescue operations are on."

One of the people at the club said: "The staff informed me about the leopard after I came to the club to play at around 6 am. Many other people come to play at the club in the morning. Hence, I alerted everyone to not roam on the running track."

The search and rescue operations are on while the leopard is still on the run.

