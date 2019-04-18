Delhi Police lets off man who hurled shoe at BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao during press meet

-
ALSO READ
Govt petition on Ayodhya land aimed to appease Sangh Parivar: CPI(M)
Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid not on NDA's agenda: KC Tyagi
If need be, 1992 will be repeated at Ayodhya: BJP lawmaker
Govt not touching disputed land: BJP on Centre plea in SC on Ayodhya
There will be BJP flags in houses across India: Javadekar
-
Delhi Police on Thursday said that the man who hurled a shoe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao at a press conference earlier on Thursday was let off after a joint interrogation.
Police said, the motive of the man identified as Shakti Bhargava, was to "gain media's attention" and "nothing incriminating was found from him."
No complaint was received against him, police said.
A shoe was hurled at GVL Narasimha Rao today while he was addressing a media briefing.
Rao had a narrow escape as the shoe did not hit him.
At the time of the incident, the BJP spokesperson was talking about fielding Sadhvi Pragya from Bhopal constituency and was criticising Congress for allegedly defaming Hindus.
Rao termed the incident a "condemnable act" by a "Congress-inspired" person.
"This is yet another attempt by a Congress inspired person who comes in here to show the same kind of mentality. We won't get deterred by these criminal elements in society. We condemn this action," said Rao.
BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav was also present along with Rao when the incident happened.
Bhargava who hurled the shoe was immediately overpowered and pushed out of the media room, following which the press conference was suspended.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU