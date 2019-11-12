Metropolis Healthcare Q2 revenue up 15% to Rs 223 crore, PAT rises 43.7%

Leading diagnostic service provider registered 15.6 per cent jump in its revenue for the July to September quarter at Rs 223 crore compared to Rs 193 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

The company recorded 15.7 per cent increase in patient visits at 26.6 lakh and over 20 per cent jump in number of tests at 51.7 lakh during the same period.

The profit after tax works out to Rs 43 crore in Q2 FY20, up 43.7 per cent from Rs 30 crore in Q2 FY19.

"The revenue diversification is improving and we were able to increase our revenue contribution from other cities which will be the growth engine for the future," said Managing Director Ameera Shah.

"The opportunity to increase market share in focus cities is very high, especially through the business-to-consumer (B2C) route. A combination of our new network expansion along with improving revenue per centre will create a long runway for growth," she said in a statement.

Till September-end, Metropolis network consisted of 124 laboratories and 2,712 patient service centres in 19 states across India.

Shah said the technology and digital initiatives undertaken by the company in the past six months enable better control, data security, improved operational and productivity efficiencies along with improved customer experience.

"In our endeavour to offer tests that are critical for a correct diagnosis, we have added 14 new specialised tests in the area of oncology, genetics and transplant pathology," she added.

