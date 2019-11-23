Disappointed over NCP rift ahead of government formation, says Ahmed Patel

Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Saturday said that the party was "disappointed and sad" at NCP leader Ajit Pawar backing the BJP in government formation in Maharashtra and the development had taken the party by surprise.

"of course we are disappointed. It is very sad. It is very unfortunate," said Patel, who addressed a press conference here along with other party leaders, when asked about the party's reaction to Ajit joining hands with the BJP along with some MLAs.

Answering another query, he said "it was a surprise for us" and it was for the NCP to take appropriate action against Ajit Pawar.

Stating that all MLAs were with the party, Patel said the Congress along with NCP and Shiv Sena will defeat the trust vote when it is brought by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He said the party will fight the manner in which the government had been formed in Maharashtra "politically and legally."

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was on Saturday morning sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra for a second time while Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

Patel dismissed accusations that there was delay on the part of the Congress in joining hands with the NCP and the Shiv Sena to form a non-BJP government.

"Some time was spent in building agreement among the parties," he said.

Patel said that the three parties had decided that Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray will be chief minister.

He did not comment on a question whether Sharad Pawar was in the know of developments in the NCP.

