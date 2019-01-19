Don't focus on becoming PM: Farooq Abdullah tells Opposition leaders

Conference (NC) leader said opposition leaders must not give thought to their individual prospects of becoming the next Prime Minister, rather fight collectively against the BJP in the upcoming elections.

Addressing the TMC-led opposition rally here, Abdullah said: "The leaders must not think about their chances of becoming the prime Minister, which will be decided afterwards. As of now we all should collectively concentrate on fighting the elections together so as to defeat the BJP and save democracy and the nation."

Raking up the broiling issue, Abdullah said that people are being killed everywhere in and are being dubbed as "Pakistani" and "anti-nationalist".

Accusing the BJP of playing communal politics, Abdullah stated that although he is a Muslim, he identifies himself as an Indian first.

"Though I am a Muslim but part of Bharat and Hindustan. Every Kashmiri wants to live with this country," he said.

