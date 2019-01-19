Subhash Chandra Bose fought Britishers, we have to fight thieves: Hardik Patel

quota agitation leader likened the current NDA government to thieves and said while freedom fighter Subhash Chandra fought with the Brithishers, the opposition parties along with the people of the country have to fight with theives.

Speaking at the United rally on Saturday, he said: "Subhash Chandra fought with the Britishers, we have to fight with thieves. All of us are here to save the country and the Constitution."

Addressing the gathering at the same event, independent MLA and accused central government of destroying the Constitution and democracy. He also claimed that the country in today's time is suffering from an unprecedented crisis.

He said, "Today our country is suffering from an unprecedented crisis. Our democracy and Constitution have been attacked in the last four-and-half years. In the upcoming elections, it is going to be a vital task to defeat the RSS-BJP."

had earlier said that the rally will unite all opposition parties and it will be platform to fight the battle against the BJP.

According to her, the rally will be "historic" like the rallies organised by former in the year 1989 and anti-Emergency leader in the late 1970s.

She has been touring the country since the last one year in an effort to shore up a strong and united opposition front to fight the Lok Sabha elections against the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)