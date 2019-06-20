JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Nitish Kumar visits Gaya hospital to meet heatwave affected patients

Google updates Neighbourly app with local photos, events, and more
Business Standard

Indian Navy launches Operation Sankalp in Gulf of Oman

ANI  |  General News 

Indian Navy launched Operation Sankalp in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman on Thursday to reassure Indian flagged vessels transiting through the area following the recent maritime incidents in the region.

INS Chennai and INS Sunayna have been deployed in the region to undertake maritime security operations. In addition, aerial surveillance in the area is also being done by IN aircraft.

The Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region of the Indian Navy is also keeping a close watch on the movement of ships in the Gulf region.

The operation has been launched in the wake of escalating tension in the Gulf of Oman, where two oil tankers were attacked last week. The incident has since heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington. It remains unclear who was responsible for the attacks but the United States has put the blame on Iran, which, in turn, has denied the allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 20 2019. 20:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU