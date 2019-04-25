Pakistan U16 to tour Bangladesh

under-16 are set to tour for two 3-day and three 50-over matches, beginning April 29.

The 16-man squad, including players who won the 50-over match series 3-2 as well as a one-off T20I fixture against Australia, underwent rigorous training and practice sessions at the National Academy, besides playing one three-day and two-day and two 50-over practice matches at the

"I want to thank the coaches and management for providing us the opportunity to train hard in the pre-series camp," said Ahmad Khan, one of the star performers against who took 13 wickets and scored 84 runs.

"We got an opportunity to play three-day cricket, which was fantastic; I want to perform the way I did against We are also keen on winning the series in Bangladesh," he said.

Middle-order batsman had a good run with the bat against Australia, scoring 114 runs in three innings.

"The series against was great, my personal aim is to continue the same performance against and improve my game and batting skills. The coaches have worked hard with us at the camp, the preparation is very good and we as a team should do well on the tour."

Top-order batsman Sameer Saqib, who scored a ton in one of the 50-over practice matches, is keen on carrying forward the momentum gained in the series against Australia.

"We won both the 50-over and T20 match series against Australia, which was a great achievement. The training camp for the last week was a great experience. In Bangladesh, it will be all about adapting to the conditions and culture and learning further about our cricket," Sameer said.

will leave for early Friday morning to play a three-day match from April 29 to May 1, followed by a three-day match from May 5 to 7. The team will then play three 50-over matches from May 10 to 15.

Following is the squad: Umer Eman (c), (vc), Ahmad Khan, Ali Asfand, Aliyan Mehmood, Amir Hassan, Aseer Mughal, Faisal Akram, Farhad Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Khalid Khan, Mohammad Shehzad, Mohammad Waqas, Rizwan Mehmood, and (wk).

Meanwhile, Ali Hassan, Arham Nawab, Ayaz Shah, and have been named as reserves.

