Budget Session: Congress issues three-line whip to its MPs in Rajya Sabha

The Congress party has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in the Rajya Sabha, asking them to remain present in the House today and tomorrow and "support the party stand".
The Budget Session of Parliament will commence today and the interim Budget will be presented tomorrow.
The session will commence with the customary address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
The session, which will continue till February 13, will have 10 sittings.
This will be the last session of the Lok Sabha before the general elections.
