PM Modi, Shah to visit Andhra Pradesh in February

After Karnataka, the (BJP) is now eyeing for its next high voltage campaign to oust government in the upcoming state assembly polls.

and are scheduled to visit in February. Both the leaders are scheduled to address at five public meetings in the state - Modi will address two meetings, while Shah will tour the state thrice in a span of one month, said BJP on Wednesday.

As per the schedule, Modi will fly to Guntur on February 10 and Visakhapatnam on February 16. Notably, Prime Minister Modi was scheduled to address a meeting at Budampadu, near Guntur, on January 6, but it was postponed due to various reasons.

It is believed that the Prime Minister will be going to respond to the allegations mounted by the TDP against the BJP during the rallies.

On the other hand, the will tour Vizianagaram, Rajamahendravaram and Ongole on February 4, 21 and 26 respectively. He will visit these places to address Shakti in these Parliamentary constituencies.

In addition, Shah will also flag off Kanna's Praja Chaitanya Yatra (bus yatra) at Palasa on February 4. Notably, he too was also scheduled to visit the state on January 18, but cancelled his programme citing health issues.

If one looks closely, the first visit of the will, however, coincide with the Andhra Pradesh state government plan to hold a series of protests from February 1 to 12.

N. Chandrababu Naidu-led government has also planned to launch a protest in the capital against the for failing to accord 'special category' status to the state. Naidu is also expected to meet President on February 12.

The Andhra Pradesh and the Centre have been at the loggerheads ever since the announcement of 2018-19 Union Budget. Naidu alleged that the ignored the demand of 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh in the budget, while the latter brushed aside the allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)