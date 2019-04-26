EC bars BJP's Mahadev Sarkar from campaigning for 48 hours

The Election Commission of (EC) on Friday barred Nadia (West Bengal) Mahadev from campaigning for 48 hours for allegedly making statements attacking personal life of

The ban came into effect from Friday 4 pm itself and will remain in place till 4 pm on April 28.

"The Commission under Article 324 of the constitution of and all other powers enabling in this behalf, also bars Mahadev Shankar, District President, BJP, Nadia from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterances in media in connection with ongoing elections for 48 hours," said in its order.

The order came after on Thursday asked to pass appropriate directions over a plea filed by Moitra on a "sexist remark" made against her during an election campaign.

A three-judge bench headed by of (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi asked the ECI to pass appropriate direction on the petition filed by Moitra against

The TMC lawmaker had knocked the doors of the apex court seeking action against the for allegedly making sexist remarks against her.

Moitra had alleged that Sarkar, during an election campaign in West Bengal's constituency, had made remarks that were "sexually coloured" in nature.

EC in its order said that had violated the Code of Conduct (paragraph 1(2)) which states that criticism of shall be confined to their policies and programme, past record and work.

"Parties and candidate shall refrain from criticisms of all aspects of private life not connected with the public activities of the leaders or workers of other political parties," the poll body said.

